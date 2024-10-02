Ransomware attack disrupts UMC Health System

Texas-based UMC Health System had all its emergency and non-emergency patients diverted to other health providers following an IT outage stemming from a ransomware attack by still-unknown threat actors late last week, according to BleepingComputer.

Detection of suspicious network activity has prompted UMC, which manages 30 clinics in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, to immediately disconnect its systems and launch an investigation, which attributed the compromise to ransomware. All UMC facilities continue to be operational amid the disruption but radiology and other departments had their services impacted by the attack. With the intrusion impacting phone and online portal access, patients have been urged by health system officials to visit clinics for urgent care and bring a copy of their medical prescription lists. Meanwhile, UMC has not provided any information regarding data that may have been exfiltrated following the incident amid an ongoing investigation.