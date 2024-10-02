Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware attack disrupts UMC Health System

Share
Malware attack virus alert. Person use smartphone with virtual warning sign with ransomware word. warning notification, Cyber threats.

(Adobe Stock)

Texas-based UMC Health System had all its emergency and non-emergency patients diverted to other health providers following an IT outage stemming from a ransomware attack by still-unknown threat actors late last week, according to BleepingComputer.

Detection of suspicious network activity has prompted UMC, which manages 30 clinics in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, to immediately disconnect its systems and launch an investigation, which attributed the compromise to ransomware. All UMC facilities continue to be operational amid the disruption but radiology and other departments had their services impacted by the attack. With the intrusion impacting phone and online portal access, patients have been urged by health system officials to visit clinics for urgent care and bring a copy of their medical prescription lists. Meanwhile, UMC has not provided any information regarding data that may have been exfiltrated following the incident amid an ongoing investigation.

Ransomware attack disrupts UMC Health System

Detection of suspicious network activity has prompted UMC, which manages 30 clinics in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, to immediately disconnect its systems and launch an investigation, which attributed the compromise to ransomware.

Related

Over 123K impacted by Community Clinic of Maui hack

Infiltration of Malama's systems between May 4 and May 7 has enabled the exfiltration of individuals' medical treatment data, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers with CVV numbers and expiry dates, bank names, passport numbers, routing numbers, and certain biometric details, according to the clinic.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.