Global ransomware incidence spikes

Ransomware attacks around the world totaled 6,670 in 2023, which was 73% higher than in 2022, with the increase attributed to the exploitation of the MOVEit Transfer tool conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

At least 117 countries were targeted by ransomware intrusions last year, up from 105 in 2022, with Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, and India having the highest growth in ransomware incidence, while recently disrupted LockBit and ALPHV/BlackCat operations were the most active of the 66 ransomware gangs that launched attacks last year, a Ransomware Task Force report showed. While attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent amid continued enhancements to the ransomware-as-a-service model, the Ransomware Task Force noted that only 50% of its anti-ransomware recommendations have been implemented, with gaps in thwarting ransom payments persisting. "Governments have not taken all necessary further actions to combat ransomware," said the report.