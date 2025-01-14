Ransomware attack compromises OneBlood data

U.S. nonprofit blood donation service OneBlood had personal information from an undisclosed amount of donors compromised following a ransomware attack in July, according to BleepingComputer.

Unauthorized access to OneBlood's network between July 14 and 29 resulted in the exfiltration of individuals' names and Social Security numbers, but not their phone numbers, demographic details, physical and email addresses, and medical history, said the organization in data breach notification letters. Investigation into the attack — which was discovered on July 30 and publicly disclosed the following day — only concluded last month, noted OneBlood, which has provided impacted individuals with a year of complimentary credit monitoring services that should be availed by Apr. 9. People whose names and SSNs had been compromised as a result of the ransomware intrusion against OneBlood have also been advised to activate credit freezes and fraud warnings on their financial accounts to avert possible financial compromise.