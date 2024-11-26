Ransomware attack against Blue Yonder disrupts retailers

Numerous retailers had their operations impacted by a ransomware attack against U.S. supply chain management technology provider Blue Yonder that commenced on Thursday, which has reportedly resulted in employee payment and schedule management issues for Starbucks' North American stores, as well as prompted emergency measures for numerous UK grocery chains, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Blue Yonder — a Panasonic subsidiary that also counts Amway, Dole, Gap, Microsoft, Ford, and Nestle as some of its customers — disclosed that its incident response efforts have been advancing amid an ongoing investigation. "...[P]lease know that our priority is to ensure a safe and secure recovery. At this point in time, we do not have a timeline for restoration," said Blue Yonder, which did not provide additional details regarding the identity of its attackers or the demanded ransom. Such a development follows a cyberattack against Dutch-Belgian multinational retail firm Ahold Delhaize's U.S. network, affecting operations at subsidiaries Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and Food Lion.