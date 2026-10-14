Ransomware actors reportedly escalating to physical threats and violence

Dark Reading disclosed that a recent survey suggests ransomware actors are increasingly threatening victims with physical violence, with a significant portion of respondents claiming these threats have been carried out. The findings, from Semperis's 2026 Ransomware Risk Report, indicate a potential escalation of ransomware tactics beyond the digital realm.

Semperis's survey data indicates that two in five organizations faced intimidation and threats related to ransomware attacks, with over half of respondents reporting that attackers followed through on these threats. While the report relies on self-reporting and lacks independent corroboration, it raises concerns about the safety of victims. Specific threats reported included texts, letters, packages, threats to family members, physical intrusion, abduction, bodily harm, and stalking. These figures varied by region, with Italy showing particularly high rates of abduction and bodily harm threats. The FBI also reported a substantial increase in threats of violence in cyberattacks generally. While direct links between ransomware and physical violence are not yet definitively proven, related phenomena like "wrench attacks" in cryptocurrency theft, where attackers physically assault targets for private keys, show a similar trend. Additionally, the "Silent Ransom Group" was documented posing as IT technicians to gain physical access to corporate offices. Experts suggest this escalation may be a response to improved organizational cybersecurity, forcing attackers to find new leverage to compel payment, drawing parallels to historical mafia tactics.

Source: Dark Reading