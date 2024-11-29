Ransomware

RansomHub takes responsibility for Texas city, Minneapolis agency breaches

Both Texas' City of Coppell and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board were admitted to have been compromised by the RansomHub ransomware operation, which also claimed to target two U.S. schools, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Officials at the City of Coppell reported that significant progress has been made in restoring several impacted systems, including those for its phone services and utility payments, but investigation into the cause, extent, and victims of the intrusion is still underway. "We understand our responsibility to protect the information we receive and maintain, and we are working diligently to investigate, resolve this incident, and assist those impacted," said Coppell City Manager Mike Land. On the other hand, MPRB disclosed having its technology systems subjected to an attack that resulted in the disruption of its phone services. Such a development comes after RansomHub has been regarded as the most active ransomware gang in recent months following its attacks against Rite Aid, Frontier Communications, and Patelco.

