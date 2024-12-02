Ransomware, Data Security

RansomHub attack compromises Bologna FC data

Share

BleepingComputer reports that Italian football team Bologna Football Club 1909 has disclosed having its data compromised as a result of an attack against its internal security systems claimed by the RansomHub ransomware operation, which has since exposed all of the exfiltrated information after the football team refused to pay the demanded amount even after a two-day extension.

Included in the data purportedly stolen and exposed by RansomHub were new and young Bologna FC players' personal and confidential files, fans' and employees' sensitive data, stadium and structure details, and the football team's sponsorship contracts and commercial strategies. Such a leak has prompted Bologna FC to warn against downloading or spreading the leaked data. "Please be warned that it is a serious criminal offense to be in possession of such data or facilitate its publication or diffusion," said the football team in a statement. RansomHub's attack against Bologna FC follows the NoEscape and BlackCyte ransomware intrusions against French basketball team ASVEL and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively, over the past two years.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Uganda downplays central bank hack

Bank of Uganda, the country's central bank, was confirmed to have its accounts compromised in a recent cyberattack but Ugandan Minister of State for Finance Henry Musasizi emphasized the incident to not be as severe as initially communicated by the media, which noted the theft of up to $17 million.

Other UK hospitals purportedly subjected to INC Ransom attack

While INC Ransom has alleged exfiltrating patients' and donors' full names and addresses, as well as the former's medical reports and financial files and the latter's donation amounts for the past six years, some of which have already been exposed, Alder Hey disclosed an ongoing investigation alongside its partners to verify the legitimacy of purportedly exposed information.

Related Events

Related Terms

CipherCiphertextCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds