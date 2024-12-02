RansomHub attack compromises Bologna FC data

BleepingComputer reports that Italian football team Bologna Football Club 1909 has disclosed having its data compromised as a result of an attack against its internal security systems claimed by the RansomHub ransomware operation, which has since exposed all of the exfiltrated information after the football team refused to pay the demanded amount even after a two-day extension.

Included in the data purportedly stolen and exposed by RansomHub were new and young Bologna FC players' personal and confidential files, fans' and employees' sensitive data, stadium and structure details, and the football team's sponsorship contracts and commercial strategies. Such a leak has prompted Bologna FC to warn against downloading or spreading the leaked data. "Please be warned that it is a serious criminal offense to be in possession of such data or facilitate its publication or diffusion," said the football team in a statement. RansomHub's attack against Bologna FC follows the NoEscape and BlackCyte ransomware intrusions against French basketball team ASVEL and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively, over the past two years.