Raccoon Stealer operator jailed

BleepingComputer reports that the U.S. has imposed a five-year prison sentence on Ukrainian national Mark Sokolovsky months after pleading guilty to spearheading the Raccoon Stealer malware-as-a-service operation.



Up until his arrest in March 2022, Sokolovsky — also known as raccoon-stealer, black21jack77777, and Photix — and his co-conspirators have been peddling Raccoon Stealer to various threat actors who would gain the capability to steal credentials, credit card details, email information, cryptocurrency wallets, and other sensitive app data using the malware, unsealed court documents revealed.

While the FBI had disrupted the infostealer's infrastructure, efforts to revive the operations of Raccoon Stealer have persisted, with attackers continuously bolstering the data exfiltrating features of the infostealer's newer iterations.

"Sokolovsky's infostealer was responsible for compromising more than 52 million user credentials, which were then used in furtherance of fraud, identity theft, and ransomware attacks on millions of victims worldwide," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp.