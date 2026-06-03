WeedHack malware campaign targets over 116,000 Minecraft players

Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates that a large-scale malware campaign known as WeedHack has been actively targeting Minecraft players, infecting more than 116,000 systems since January.

The WeedHack malware is distributed through malicious Minecraft-related mods, clients, and utilities promoted via YouTube and search engine poisoning. This malware-as-a-service (MaaS) operation provides a dashboard for users to access stolen credentials and information from compromised systems. Cybersecurity firm McAfee reports that WeedHack has impacted 116,464 systems, with daily infections averaging between 2,000 and 3,000, primarily affecting players in the United States, Germany, India, and the UK.

The campaign utilizes over 240 distribution URLs and 3,820 unique malicious JAR files. The MaaS platform, hosted on the clear net, offers a free tier that steals Minecraft session IDs, browser cookies, saved passwords, and credentials from various applications. A premium tier, available for $5 per month or a $24.99 lifetime purchase, adds features like remote control, webcam access, and keylogging. Many users of the service appear to be teenagers or young adults using the tools for harassment.