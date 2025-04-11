In a dark web leak site post on Thursday that did not include a sample of the pilfered files, Qilin threatened to expose the stolen information should the SK Group refuse to enter negotiations within the next 48 hours. Such assertions come as Qilin was discovered by Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool to have been the second most prolific ransomware operation after Babuk, following its compromise of at least 68 victims, most of which are in the U.S., within the past month. Additional Ransomlooker findings revealed Qilin to have targeted 256 organizations during the past year, including major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises, Japanese specialized cancer treatment center Utsunomiya Central Clinic, and UK third-party medical testing and diagnostics provider Synnovis.
Qilin takes credit for SK Group compromise
Cybernews reports that South Korean multinational manufacturing and services conglomerate SK Group had over 1 TB of data allegedly compromised in an attack claimed by the Russia-linked Qilin ransomware-as-a-service group, also known as Agenda.
