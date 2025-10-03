Qilin lays claim on Israel’s Shamir Medical Center

Major Israeli government hospital Shamir Medical Center was claimed to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware operation in an attack on Thursday, coinciding with the last day of Yom Kippur or the Jewish Day of Atonement, reports Cybernews

Qilin purported pilfering almost 8 TB of sensitive and confidential information, including an unknown number of patients' private health records and details regarding its internal communications and operations, from the systems of Israel's leading teaching and research medical facility.

Shamir Medical Center was also threatened to enter negotiations within 72 hours to prevent the total leak of the extensive data cache online, as well as law enforcement involvement. Qilin has been regarded as the most prolific ransomware gang after targeting nearly 572 organizations during the past year, outpacing the Play, INC Ransom, and DragonForce groups, according to Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool. Among Qilin's most recent hits were U.S. drug research firm Inotiv and Nissan Japan's design studio Creative Box.