Qilin attack against Nissan design studio confirmed

BleepingComputer reports that Nissan Japan has affirmed the compromise of its Tokyo-based design studio Creative Box Inc. after it was claimed to have been breached by the Qilin ransomware operation, which alleged the theft of 4 TB of data, including all design projects, from the Nissan subsidiary.
Immediate efforts to curtail server access and abate the risk from the intrusion have been made by CBI, which emphasized that the incident impacted only Nissan and not any other organizations. "Currently, a detailed investigation is underway, and it has been confirmed that some design data has been leaked. Nissan and CBI will continue the investigation and take appropriate measures as needed," said Nissan. Such a disclosure comes as Qilin remains among the most prolific ransomware gangs this year, having recently targeted U.S. drug research firm Inotiv, major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises, and other organizations in attacks involving the exploitation of Fortinet bugs and the Kickidler employee tracking tool.
