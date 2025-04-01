Purported Check Point breach downplayed

U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point has minimized an alleged breach by the threat actor "CoreInjection," who claimed exfiltrating the company's internal project documents, user credentials, internal network maps, source code and proprietary software binaries, and employee contact information from its systems, reports Hackread

The incident which only affected a few organizations and not its main systems "was handled months ago and didn't include the description detailed on the dark forum message," said Check Point, which also emphasized the exposed data being sold for $434,570 worth of Bitcoin to be recycled information. While Check Point assured the breach to not have impacted critical systems or production environments, its failure to disclose a supposed old event indicates the firm's lack of transparency that hinders a legitimate assessment into the threat's status. Such a development comes weeks after CoreInjection claimed compromising a U.S. firm's industrial machinery and equipment admin panel and a pair of Israeli organizations.