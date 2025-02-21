Purported Black Basta internal communications exposed

Internal chat logs allegedly belonging to the Black Basta ransomware-as-a-service operation , also known as Vengeful Mantis, have been leaked by the threat actor ExploitWhispers in retaliation to the ransomware gang's targeting of Russian banks, according to BleepingComputer

Aside from having its internal Matrix chat logs from September 2023 to September 2024 that included 367 distinct ZoomInfo links indicating the number of targeted organizations within the year-long period exposed, Black Basta also had information regarding its lead administrator YY and administrator Lapa, as well as Qakbot-linked threat actor Cortes revealed, said cyber threat intelligence firm PRODAFT in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter. ExploitWhispers also provided information regarding Trump, also known as AA and GG, who is suspected to be Black Basta leader Oleg Nefedovaka. Further analysis of the exposed messages by BleepingComputer also showed Black Basta's phishing templates, victim credentials, and cryptocurrency addresses. Such a development comes amid internal strife within Black Basta, which has resulted in dormancy since the beginning of the year, noted PRODAFT.