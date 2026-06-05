Pro-Russian hacker group launches ‘Patriotic Online Games’ campaign targeting European organizations

According to Tech Radar, the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) has initiated a new campaign called "Patriotic Online Games," aiming to recruit and mobilize cybercriminals for attacks against organizations in European countries that support Ukraine.

The group is leveraging Telegram to enlist "patriotic volunteers," offering cryptocurrency rewards for participating in various cyber activities, including DDoS attacks, information gathering, and ransomware operations. Targets primarily include government agencies, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure within European nations that have publicly supported Ukraine.

NoName057(16) has a history of conducting disruptive DDoS attacks against Western entities, with previous incidents targeting Taiwanese firms and Italian airports. The group has explicitly stated that these attacks are retaliation for Italy's pro-Ukrainian policies. While Russia typically denies involvement in such activities, this campaign highlights a coordinated effort to leverage cybercrime for geopolitical aims, potentially increasing the threat landscape for organizations across Europe.