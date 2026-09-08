Mars Security launches real-time threat intelligence to detection platform

Mars Security has announced its new Real-Time Intel-Based Detection capability, designed to help enterprise security operations centers convert newly published threat intelligence advisories into production-ready detection rules within minutes of their release, according to a recent report by CSO Online.

The platform, developed by former military red team operators, systematically ingests threat reports from sources like CISA, Mandiant, and Microsoft. It translates raw indicators and adversary techniques into native, MITRE ATT&CK-mapped detection logic compatible with existing security infrastructure, including CrowdStrike Falcon, Wiz, Splunk, and various cloud data lakes. Each generated rule is automatically benchmarked against 30 days of historic telemetry before deployment, eliminating the need for data ingestion or infrastructure changes.

Mars Security's automated process includes native query authoring, empirical historical backtesting, heuristic noise reduction, and streamlined review and deployment. The company also offers continuous defensive gap analysis and behavioral threat hunting, mapping existing coverage against telemetry sources to identify blind spots. The new capability is immediately available to all existing Mars Security customers at no additional cost.