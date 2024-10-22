Pro-Palestine cyberattacks against Cyprus mostly thwarted

Cyprus has averted most of the coordinated cyberattacks against its government and critical infrastructure websites claimed to be conducted by pro-Palestine hacktivist groups Anonymous Syria, Moroccan Soldiers, LulzSec Black, and Black Maskers Army in response to Cyprus' backing of Israel, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such intrusions, most of which were distributed denial-of-service attacks, have only resulted in the temporary disruptions of the country's central online portal, electricity and telecommunications authorities, local airport operator, an oil firm, and a major bank, according to Cyprus officials. "This operation was carried out in response to Cyprus' support for the occupying, usurping entity," said LulzSec Black hackers, who noted that it would halt attacks once Cyprus provides food supply planes to the Gaza Strip. Despite the attacks' limited impact on Cyprus citizens, organizations have been urged by the country's leading cyber official George Michaelides to bolster their cyber defenses.