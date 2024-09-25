Post-Quran burning cyberattack against Sweden attributed to Iran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been blamed by Sweden's intelligence agency SAPO for being behind the cyberattack against a major Swedish SMS service last year that resulted in the dissemination of thousands of text messages seeking revenge for the Quran burnings across the country last summer, reports The Associated Press.

Such an attack was noted by Swedish officials to have been conducted to falsely portray the country's Islamophobia and increase polarization among its citizens. "Since the actors are acting for a foreign power, in this case Iran, we make the assessment that the conditions for prosecution abroad or extradition to Sweden are lacking for the persons suspected of being behind the breach," said Senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who noted the potential reopening of the investigation. Meanwhile, Sweden's allegations have been dismissed as "baseless" by the Iranian Embassy in the country.