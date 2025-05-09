Supply chain, Threat Intelligence, Malware

Popular npm package compromised with RAT in supply chain attack

BleepingComputer reports that malicious code injected into the deprecated yet widely downloaded npm package 'rand-user-agent' as part of a supply chain attack has facilitated the deployment of a remote access trojan on systems where it has been installed.

All rand-user-agent versions 2.0.83, 2.0.84, and also 1.0.110 which were published after the last legitimate version of the npm package and have since been removed were impacted by the code, which establishes a concealed directory and prolongs module.paths for dependency loading before creating a persistent socket connection with the command-and-control server, which then receives system information, according to Aikido researchers. Activation of the RAT could then facilitate the running of commands enabling current working directory modifications, file uploads, and shell command execution, among others. Users have been urged to revert to the last official version of the npm package but not before conducting total system scans to determine compromise.

Related

Backdoored Magento plugins hit 1,000 online stores

Up to 1,000 e-commerce websites, one of which is tied to a $40 billion global company, have been compromised in a supply chain intrusion involving 21 Magento extensions injected with a backdoor that was only activated last month after six years of dormancy, BleepingComputer reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDNS SpoofingDarknetDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingGoogle HackingMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds