Supply chain, Threat Intelligence, Malware

Malicious PyPi, npm packages found abusing trusted services for data theft

System hacked warning alert on laptop computer. Cyber attack on computer network, virus, spyware, malware or malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime concept. System security technology (3)
(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that security researchers have uncovered seven malicious Python Package Index packages leveraging Gmail's SMTP servers and encrypted WebSocket connections to exfiltrate data and execute remote commands on infected systems.

The packages, which were discovered by Socket's threat intelligence team, operate under deceptive names such as Coffin-Codes-Pro and Coffin-Codes-2022 and collectively accounted for tens of thousands of downloads, with one exceeding 18,000. The packages mimic the legitimate Coffin module used with Jinja2 and Django to evade detection. The malicious code employed hardcoded Gmail credentials to transmit system reconnaissance data, evading firewall and endpoint detection by appearing as routine Gmail activity. It then initiated persistent, encrypted tunnels using WebSockets over SSL to facilitate shell command execution, internal system access, credential harvesting, and lateral movement. In a parallel discovery, Sonatype researcher Ax Sharma identified a malicious npm package, crypto-encrypt-ts, which targeted cryptocurrency wallets by stealing environment variables and private keys from systems with high-value balances. This package impersonated the outdated CryptoJS library and maintained persistence using scheduled cron jobs before its removal from the npm registry. Users who may have installed these packages are advised to uninstall them immediately and rotate any associated credentials. Indicators of potential cryptocurrency theft were also observed in associated email metadata.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareCorruptionDNS SpoofingDarknetDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpSecDumpster DivingHybrid AttackMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds