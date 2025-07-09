Vulnerability Management

Call of Duty title takedown reportedly due to gamer hacks

TechCrunch reports that major video game developer Activision was noted to have taken its Call of Duty: WWII game for Microsoft offline after numerous players had their computers compromised due to the exploitation of a remote code execution vulnerability.

Fixes for the issue are already being worked upon by Activision, according to a source close to the matter. Other sources noted that other iterations of Call of Duty: WWII with an older security issue remained on Steam despite the removal of versions available on the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. Such a development comes after multiple hacking incidents against Activision, the most recent of which involved the discovery and exploitation of a Call of Duty anti-cheat system flaw that prevented gameplay for thousands of individuals. Individuals playing Activision games have also been subjected to an information-stealing malware campaign in early 2024, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players had been targeted with self-spreading malware in 2023.

