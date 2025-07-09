Fixes for the issue are already being worked upon by Activision, according to a source close to the matter. Other sources noted that other iterations of Call of Duty: WWII with an older security issue remained on Steam despite the removal of versions available on the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. Such a development comes after multiple hacking incidents against Activision, the most recent of which involved the discovery and exploitation of a Call of Duty anti-cheat system flaw that prevented gameplay for thousands of individuals. Individuals playing Activision games have also been subjected to an information-stealing malware campaign in early 2024, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players had been targeted with self-spreading malware in 2023.
Vulnerability Management
Call of Duty title takedown reportedly due to gamer hacks
TechCrunch reports that major video game developer Activision was noted to have taken its Call of Duty: WWII game for Microsoft offline after numerous players had their computers compromised due to the exploitation of a remote code execution vulnerability.
Fixes for the issue are already being worked upon by Activision, according to a source close to the matter. Other sources noted that other iterations of Call of Duty: WWII with an older security issue remained on Steam despite the removal of versions available on the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. Such a development comes after multiple hacking incidents against Activision, the most recent of which involved the discovery and exploitation of a Call of Duty anti-cheat system flaw that prevented gameplay for thousands of individuals. Individuals playing Activision games have also been subjected to an information-stealing malware campaign in early 2024, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players had been targeted with self-spreading malware in 2023.
Fixes for the issue are already being worked upon by Activision, according to a source close to the matter. Other sources noted that other iterations of Call of Duty: WWII with an older security issue remained on Steam despite the removal of versions available on the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. Such a development comes after multiple hacking incidents against Activision, the most recent of which involved the discovery and exploitation of a Call of Duty anti-cheat system flaw that prevented gameplay for thousands of individuals. Individuals playing Activision games have also been subjected to an information-stealing malware campaign in early 2024, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players had been targeted with self-spreading malware in 2023.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsBugBuffer OverflowDisassembly
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds