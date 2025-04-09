Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security

Polish ruling party targeted in cyberattack ahead of presidential election

Abstract Red Background with Binary Code Numbers. Data Breach, Malware, Cyber Attack, Hacking

(Adobe Stock Images)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a cyberattack on the Civic Platform partys IT infrastructure, raising concerns about foreign interference ahead of Polands presidential election in May, according to Reuters.

Tusk stated on social media that the attack signals the beginning of external disruption efforts, with indications pointing to actors from the East. While he did not specify the origin, officials suggested potential involvement by Russian or Belarusian services, noting the use of Eastern methods and data masking tactics commonly attributed to such actors. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski described the incident as serious, confirming that national security services are actively investigating. Jan Grabiec, head of Tusks office, emphasized the presence of operational patterns linked to Eastern intelligence services. A journalist from Radio Zet reported that the attack involved a hijacked email account of a local party activist used to distribute malware, including to a parliamentary recipient. This cyber incident follows previous cases of suspected Russian cyber operations, including attacks on Polands space agency and state news agency. Polish authorities have warned of broader destabilization campaigns, including disinformation efforts. Russia has denied all allegations of interference, despite ongoing claims of coordinated sabotage and cyber activity across Europe attributed to its intelligence apparatus.

