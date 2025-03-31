Experts: Integrity of US elections at risk due to decreased CISA funding

Reduced federal support for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Trump administration which has already led to the termination of the agency's $10 million funding for the Center for Internet Security that manages both Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Elections Infrastructure ISAC was warned by experts to preview a significant threat to the integrity of the U.S. elections, according to Infosecurity Magazine

"These cutbacks that we're seeing in funding for critical support, where only the US government, working with its partners, can pool information, is something that is quite unnerving to say the least," said former U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Deborah McCarthy at a Keep Our Republic-sponsored webinar briefing, where she emphasized the continued advancement of nation-state cyber threats. Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt also expressed similar sentiments but said that the Trump administration might move to restart federal election security support upon recognizing the risks of suspending funding for such activities. Meanwhile, CISA was emphasized by an agency spokesperson to still have an ongoing partnership with CIS, which was noted to have shut down EI-ISAC.