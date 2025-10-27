British cybersecurity startup Ploy has raised 2.5 million in seed funding to combat the growing threat of identity-related breaches caused by fragmented access systems and unmanaged applications, according to Biometric Update. The round was led by Osney Capital, joined by Superseed, Tiny.vc, Rule30, and angel investors from cybersecurity firms, including ForgeRock and ZScaler. Founded by former Metomic executives Jacob Prime and Harry Lucas, Ploy is building an AI-driven Identity Governance and Administration platform designed for mid-sized companies to automate access management across SaaS, cloud, and collaboration tools. CEO Prime said that "with 80% of breaches now stemming from identity, boards are realizing it's the biggest area they need to prioritize." The company claims its platform cuts identity management time by up to 90%, offering just-in-time access and real-time risk detection through its AI assistant Luna. Ploy plans to use the funding to accelerate product development and market expansion.
Ploy raises £2.5M to tackle identity breaches
