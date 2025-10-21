Identity

Defend by design: Eliminating identity-based attacks at the root

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

With more than 80% of breaches linked to identity compromise, organizations can no longer afford patch-work fixes. Attackers are bypassing traditional defenses with phishing, token theft, and MFA fatigue—making account take-overs one of the most persistent threats facing enterprises today.

This article introduces a defend-by-design approach that binds credentials to hardware, validates device posture continuously, and closes off all identity attack vectors. When shared credentials don’t exist, there’s nothing to steal, hijack, or replay.

The identity battlefront

Identity is no longer just one piece of the puzzle—it is the puzzle. Research shows a sharp shift: credential theft, session hijacking, and token replay are now dominating breach vectors rather than purely vulnerability-exploitation chains.  Attackers don’t always need exotic malware—they simply need valid credentials, an unmanaged device, or a compromised session cookie. As one report puts it: “Attackers are no longer breaking in—they’re simply logging in.” 

Given this reality, defending identity cannot be an add-on. It must be architected. When shared credentials don’t exist, when sessions are tightly bound to device and context, and when trust is continuously validated, then account take-overs become far less feasible.

Architecting identity from the device up

A defend-by-design identity strategy anchors identity, access, and sessions to the device and context—rather than simply layering more authentication factors. One modern approach emphasises three pivotal elements:

  1. Device-Bound Credentials: Credentials are generated on the endpoint, stored securely (e.g., TPM or secure enclave), and are non-exportable. Without extractable secrets, token theft, credential replay and lateral impersonation are structurally blocked. 
  2. Continuous Posture & Session Validation: Authentication isn’t a one-time gate. Device posture (patch level, OS integrity, security hygiene) and session metadata must be evaluated continuously to detect anomalies, token reuse, credential sharing, or session hijacking.
  3. Elimination of Shared, Phishable Credentials: By removing passwords, one-time-codes, shared secrets and reusable tokens as primary attack surfaces, the system reduces “what attackers can steal” to near zero. The architecture binds identity to a hardened device + cryptographic key, not something phishable. 

    4. Mapping this approach to the well-known attacker models (such as those of the MITRE ATT&CK framework) shows how each technique—credential access, token theft, session hijack, lateral movement—can be mitigated or rendered infeasible. 

    Securing usability and enterprise continuity

    Designing identity defence from the roots doesn’t mean heavier friction for users. On the contrary: when credentials are invisible (device-bound keys), and device posture/usage is seamless, user experience improves. Security teams gain assurance and control without hampering agility.

    For security leaders, the mission is clear: build identity architectures that make account take-overs, credential theft and session replay not just harder—but architecturally futile. When identity is bound to device, validated continuously, and credential-free, you shut off attackers at the root.

    Bill Brenner

    InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

    Related

    Securing third‑party access to disrupt the supply chain attack path

    This article summarizes a recent SC webcast with host Adrian Sanabria, David Gwizdala, Senior Sales Engineer at Ping Identity, and Mark Wilson, B2B IAM Go‑To‑Market lead at Ping Identity. They discussed how mismanaged identities, insufficient access policies, and weak verification controls expose organizations to downstream threats -- and how to apply end-to-end Identity Lifecycle Protection as a solution.

    Related Events

    Get daily email updates

    SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

    By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    Related Terms

    Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

    You can skip this ad in 5 seconds