Defend by design: Eliminating identity-based attacks at the root

With more than 80% of breaches linked to identity compromise, organizations can no longer afford patch-work fixes. Attackers are bypassing traditional defenses with phishing, token theft, and MFA fatigue—making account take-overs one of the most persistent threats facing enterprises today.

The identity battlefront

This article introduces a defend-by-design approach that binds credentials to hardware, validates device posture continuously, and closes off all identity attack vectors. When shared credentials don’t exist, there’s nothing to steal, hijack, or replay.

Identity is no longer just one piece of the puzzle—it is the puzzle. Research shows a sharp shift: credential theft, session hijacking, and token replay are now dominating breach vectors rather than purely vulnerability-exploitation chains. Attackers don’t always need exotic malware—they simply need valid credentials, an unmanaged device, or a compromised session cookie. As one report puts it: “Attackers are no longer breaking in—they’re simply logging in.”

Architecting identity from the device up

Given this reality, defending identity cannot be an add-on. It must be architected. When shared credentials don’t exist, when sessions are tightly bound to device and context, and when trust is continuously validated, then account take-overs become far less feasible.

Device-Bound Credentials: Credentials are generated on the endpoint, stored securely (e.g., TPM or secure enclave), and are non-exportable. Without extractable secrets, token theft, credential replay and lateral impersonation are structurally blocked. Continuous Posture & Session Validation: Authentication isn’t a one-time gate. Device posture (patch level, OS integrity, security hygiene) and session metadata must be evaluated continuously to detect anomalies, token reuse, credential sharing, or session hijacking. Elimination of Shared, Phishable Credentials: By removing passwords, one-time-codes, shared secrets and reusable tokens as primary attack surfaces, the system reduces “what attackers can steal” to near zero. The architecture binds identity to a hardened device + cryptographic key, not something phishable.

A defend-by-design identity strategy anchors identity, access, and sessions to the device and context—rather than simply layering more authentication factors. One modern approach emphasises three pivotal elements:

Securing usability and enterprise continuity

Mapping this approach to the well-known attacker models (such as those of the MITRE ATT&CK framework) shows how each technique—credential access, token theft, session hijack, lateral movement—can be mitigated or rendered infeasible.

Designing identity defence from the roots doesn’t mean heavier friction for users. On the contrary: when credentials are invisible (device-bound keys), and device posture/usage is seamless, user experience improves. Security teams gain assurance and control without hampering agility.

For security leaders, the mission is clear: build identity architectures that make account take-overs, credential theft and session replay not just harder—but architecturally futile. When identity is bound to device, validated continuously, and credential-free, you shut off attackers at the root.