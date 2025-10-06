ParkMobile settles widespread breach with expiring credit

Atlanta-based mobile and web parking payments platform ParkMobile will be providing a $1 in-app credit for each of the 22 million users impacted by a sweeping data breach four years ago as settlement for a class-action lawsuit that alleged its lapses in ensuring user data protections, reports BleepingComputer

Individuals impacted by the breach have been given a code allowing a $0.25 discount on ParkMobile's service fees, which could be used up to four times provided that it is manually added to their accounts by Oct. 8, 2026.

"The code will only work for accounts associated with email addresses that are in the class," states the email, and can be used towards your next transaction, but not Reservations," said ParkMobile, which has denied all accusations of liability and wrongdoing as it released a separate advisory warning customers to be vigilant of an ongoing smishing campaign.