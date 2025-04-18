Ransomware, Breach

Paradies Shops to settle ransomware-related breach for $6.9M

North American airport retail company Paradies Shops has agreed to pay $6.9 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging its negligence in a 2020 REvil ransomware attack that compromised 76,000 current and former employees' personal data, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from inadequately securing its employees' data, Paradies also further exposed its workers to harm after deferring notifications for eight months and concealing the cause of the ransomware intrusion, the lawsuit alleged. Such claims have been repudiated by Paradies, which only opted to settle in a bid to avoid further expenses. The airport retailer's settlement comes after Retina Group of Washington agreed to settle a class-action regarding a 2023 data breach for $3.6 million. Major Pennsylvanian primary care group Lehigh Valley Health Network has also paid $65 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a systems breach that led to the compromise of sensitive patient data.

