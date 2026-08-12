Papua New Guinea seeks feedback on digital ID overhaul and new laws

As reported by Biometric Update, Papua New Guinea is seeking stakeholder feedback on a suite of proposed legislation aimed at transforming the nation's digital identity system. The three bills are designed to solidify the national ID and digital wallet, establish new regulatory bodies, and implement policies to facilitate digital government services, expand the digital economy, and enforce age restrictions on social media.

The country is also expanding its digital ID system with the introduction of new credentials for daily activities, accessible through the SevisWallet. Users can now obtain credentials from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, and MiBank. A new Police Clearance Verifiable Credential is now available for storage in the national digital ID wallet, developed by Tech5. Over the next six months, the digital ID system is expected to onboard civil servants, mobile driver's licenses, land titles, permits, and educational credentials.

The proposed Data Governance and Data Protection Bill 2026 aims to provide a legal framework for data protection, with heightened security for biometric data, including encryption at capture and strict limitations on its use and sharing. Fines for non-compliance could reach one million Papua New Guinean Kina. The Cybersecurity Bill 2026 includes provisions for age verification for social media use, requiring alternative methods beyond government ID submission. The Verifiable Credential & Trust Services Bill 2026 establishes the legal foundation for the SevisPass digital ID system and related services, including a Digital Identity Sustainability Fund and a new regulator. Public consultations for all three bills are open until August 19, 2026.