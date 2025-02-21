Cloud Security, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, AI/ML

Palo Alto unveils Cortex Cloud to streamline security operations

(Credit: Rafael Henrique &#8211; stock.adobe.com)

(Credit: Rafael Henrique – stock.adobe.com)

Palo Alto Networks has introduced Cortex Cloud, a security platform designed to integrate cloud security into security operations center capabilities, giving security teams comprehensive visibility over their security landscape, Forbes reports. Organizations typically use multiple security tools, resulting in inefficiencies and high costs, according to the company. Its research shows that companies receive nearly two million security-related alerts on average, making it difficult to prioritize and address threats effectively. Meanwhile, adversaries are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance attacks, reducing the time required to steal data. The new Cortex Cloud provides a natively integrated platform containing functionalities of Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud offering, including cloud security posture management, data security posture management, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, AI security posture management, and compliance and vulnerability management, while also enabling AI-driven prioritization and risk remediation in multicloud environments.  It uses advanced analytics to allow organizations to streamline security monitoring, automate remediation, and prioritize threats. The platform also integrates with third-party tools to maintain existing security investments while enhancing threat visibility.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Continuity Plan (BCP)Cloud ComputingCost Benefit AnalysisGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds