Infosecurity Magazine reports that Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, and SentinelOne have cited a need to redirect resources toward innovation and product development in their decisions to opt out of the 2025 edition of MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise. Microsoft announced its decision to sit out the 2025 testing in June, while Palo Alto and SentinelOne confirmed their decision in September in separate announcements. Microsoft ranked first, SentinelOne ranked fifth, and Palo Alto ranked twelfth in the 2024 round. Microsoft's withdrawal is particularly unexpected as it marketed its Defender XDR in December 2024 by promoting its strong performance. Industry observers suggest other dynamics may be influencing the decision. Charles Clancy, chief technology officer of MITRE and senior vice president of MITRE Labs, admitted they may have pushed the complexity of the test too far for 2025. "Each year, we want to design a test that's harder than the year before in order to drive the whole industry forward, since the test can offer an opportunity for vendors to upgrade their products in preparation for the test and once they get the results. And sometimes, we don't get the balance quite right," Clancy said.
Palo Alto, Microsoft, SentinelOne skip 2025 MITRE ATT&CK evaluations
