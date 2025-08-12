Pacific Healthworks breach claimed by Everest ransomware

California-based healthcare management services organization Pacific Healthworks and its sister firm La Perouse were purportedly breached by the Everest ransomware operation, which has stolen and exposed personal and billing data associated with over 50 organizations served by the MSOs, reports Cybernews.
Analysis of the data samples, which have already been seen by nearly 5,000 individuals, revealed the inclusion of patient and employee information, such as names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, insurance records, medical and billing records, and other demographic information. Information from other organizations associated with PHW, including Benchmark Hospitalists & Intensivists, Emergent Medical Associates, and AnesthesiaWorks, was also part of the data samples. While Everest has threatened the exposure of all data stolen from PHW, no deadline or ransom demand has been given. Such a development comes after major email marketing platform Mailchimp, gourmet bakery chain Crumbl, and crypto management and Bitcoin cold storage firm BitBox were claimed to have been targeted by Everest last month.
Analysis of the data samples, which have already been seen by nearly 5,000 individuals, revealed the inclusion of patient and employee information, such as names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, insurance records, medical and billing records, and other demographic information. Information from other organizations associated with PHW, including Benchmark Hospitalists & Intensivists, Emergent Medical Associates, and AnesthesiaWorks, was also part of the data samples. While Everest has threatened the exposure of all data stolen from PHW, no deadline or ransom demand has been given. Such a development comes after major email marketing platform Mailchimp, gourmet bakery chain Crumbl, and crypto management and Bitcoin cold storage firm BitBox were claimed to have been targeted by Everest last month.