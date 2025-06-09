Aside from replacing secure development requirements for federal software vendors with guidance co-developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and industry partners, Trump's executive order has also omitted measures that are inessential to cybersecurity while advancing post-quantum cryptography and increasing academic access to artificial intelligence datasets for cyber defense research. Such an executive order, which has ditched the Biden-era order's focus on digital ID documents due to potential exploitation of undocumented immigrants, has upset identity protection advocates. "The core of the identity section focused on having NIST create guidance that agencies at all levels of government could use to make digital identity tools more secure, as well as encouraging Federal agencies to start accepting these secure credentials as a way to help prevent fraud in public benefits programs," said Better Identity Coalition Coordinator Jeremy Grant, who emphasized that the previous order did not mandate digital ID issuance.
Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Overhauled US cybersecurity policy part of Trump executive order
(Adobe Stock)
Significant U.S. cybersecurity policy changes have been made by President Donald Trump in a new executive order that rescinds Biden and Obama-era policies, reports CyberScoop.
Aside from replacing secure development requirements for federal software vendors with guidance co-developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and industry partners, Trump's executive order has also omitted measures that are inessential to cybersecurity while advancing post-quantum cryptography and increasing academic access to artificial intelligence datasets for cyber defense research. Such an executive order, which has ditched the Biden-era order's focus on digital ID documents due to potential exploitation of undocumented immigrants, has upset identity protection advocates. "The core of the identity section focused on having NIST create guidance that agencies at all levels of government could use to make digital identity tools more secure, as well as encouraging Federal agencies to start accepting these secure credentials as a way to help prevent fraud in public benefits programs," said Better Identity Coalition Coordinator Jeremy Grant, who emphasized that the previous order did not mandate digital ID issuance.
