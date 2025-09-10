Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Overhauled US cyber strategy pushed by national cyber director

CyberScoop reports that the U.S. was noted by National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross to require an updated cybersecurity strategy that would transfer cyber risk to China and other adversaries. Despite significant strides in threat discovery, response, and remediation efforts, the U.S. continues to lag in "strategic coherence and direction," said Cairncross at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit, where he also noted the importance of collectively harnessing the country's exemplary talent, private sector, academic resources, and government capabilities in effectively combating adversarial threats. Bolstering international allies' capacity to battle increasingly aggressive Chinese intrusions is also being aimed by Cairncross, who also iterated at a Politico event his focus on the reauthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, the accelerated modernization of federal systems, and the implementation of secure-by-design principles in product development. Cairncross is also targeting improved coordination between his office and the National Security Council and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

