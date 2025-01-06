Over 670K impacted by Richmond University Medical Center ransomware attack

New York-based Richmond University Medical Center had information from 674,033 individuals breached following a ransomware attack in May 2023, according to SecurityWeek.

Infiltration of the hospital's network earlier that month resulted in the compromise of files, one of which had individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, state ID or driver's license numbers, biometric details, financial account data, payment card information, medical data, health insurance policy details, and user credentials, reported investigators. "Once the investigation determined what files may have been accessed or removed from our network, we located a copy of each file and then undertook a manual review process of those files to determine whether they contained any sensitive personal information or personal health information," said the hospital in its breach notification to impacted individuals, who were provided a year's worth of complimentary credit monitoring services. Such an attack has yet to be claimed by any ransomware operation.