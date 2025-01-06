Ransomware, Breach, Data Security

Over 670K impacted by Richmond University Medical Center ransomware attack

New York-based Richmond University Medical Center had information from 674,033 individuals breached following a ransomware attack in May 2023, according to SecurityWeek.

Infiltration of the hospital's network earlier that month resulted in the compromise of files, one of which had individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, state ID or driver's license numbers, biometric details, financial account data, payment card information, medical data, health insurance policy details, and user credentials, reported investigators. "Once the investigation determined what files may have been accessed or removed from our network, we located a copy of each file and then undertook a manual review process of those files to determine whether they contained any sensitive personal information or personal health information," said the hospital in its breach notification to impacted individuals, who were provided a year's worth of complimentary credit monitoring services. Such an attack has yet to be claimed by any ransomware operation.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Crypto phishing losses surged in 2024

Wallet drainer attack activity was particularly elevated during the first three months of 2024, with the loss of $55.4 million worth of cryptocurrency in the year's biggest heist bringing stolen proceeds to $187 million, according to a study from Scam Sniffer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBlock CipherByteChecksumCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData Encryption Standard (DES)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Digital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds