Data Security, Cloud Security, Patch/Configuration Management
Over 5M job seekers’ data accidentally exposed by LiveCareer
(Adobe Stock)
Global job search and resume-building platform LiveCareer had more than 5.1 million files belonging to job seekers inadvertently leaked as a result of an unsecured Microsoft Azure storage container, Cybernews reports.
Most of the exposed files were resumes and CVs dating back to 2016, which include individuals' full names, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and complete professional histories, according to Cybernews researchers. LiveCareer has yet to acknowledge the extensive data leak, which researchers noted could be leveraged by threat actors to facilitate identity theft, phishing, vishing, and smishing attacks, as well as fraud and targeted harassment. Such a discovery comes amid the increasing prevalence of cloud misconfiguration-related data leaks involving job seekers' data, with U.S. small to mid-sized business-oriented recruitment platform HireClick recently reported to have had 5.7 million applicants' resumes exposed. Millions of job seekers' resumes have also been accidentally leaked by onboarding platform Foh&Boh, which counts Hyatt Grand and KFC among its customers.
