Over $400M sequestered, more than 5K arrested in global cybercrime crackdown

Interpol has been able to seize more than $400 million in cybercrime assets, as well as arrest more than 5,500 individuals believed to have engaged in business email compromise, voice phishing, investment fraud, e-commerce fraud, online sextortion, romance scams, and illegal online gambling as part of the South Korean-funded Operation HAECHI V operation between July to November, which involved law enforcement agencies across 40 countries, according to The Register.

Such an operation has prompted increased awareness of the growing prevalence of stablecoin theft, noted Interpol, which has committed to continuing the South Korea-backed cybercrime crackdown operation. "The borderless nature of cybercrime means international police cooperation is essential, and the success of this operation supported by Interpol shows what results can be achieved when countries work together. It's only through united efforts that we can make the real and digital worlds safer," said Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza. Such a development comes as U.S. sanctions against Tornado Cash related to its utilization by North Korean hackers have been rescinded by an appeals court after noting the cryptocurrency mixer to be immune from any liability regarding the illicit use of its service.