Breach, Data Security

Over 400 impacted by breached Unity website

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon showing unsecure data under cyberattack, vulnerable access, compromised password, virus infection, internet network with binary code
(Adobe Stock)

SecurityWeek reports that leading video game software firm Unity Technologies had data from 428 of its users skimmed following the compromise of its SpeedTree 3D vegetation modeling software website.

Illicit code injected into the website's checkout page from Mar. 13 to Aug. 26 allowed the collection of SpeedTree customers' names, addresses, email addresses, access codes, and payment card details, according to Unity's filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which also noted complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services for affected individuals.

Unity disclosed the breach just after it had alerted gamers regarding a high-severity security issue in Unity Editor, tracked as CVE-2025-59489. Such a vulnerability could be harnessed by threat actors for arbitrary library loading and malicious code execution, which could result in the subsequent compromise of data in devices with Unity-developed apps. Immediate patching of the security flaw has been advised.

Related

Toll of Medusa-claimed SimonMed breach surpasses 1.2M

More than 1.2 million patients at leading U.S. medical imaging and radiology services provider SimonMed Imaging had their data compromised following a cyberattack earlier this year that was claimed by the Medusa ransomware-as-a-service operation, BleepingComputer reports.

Data breach impacts UK trade union

Prospect a UK trade union representing nearly 160,000 engineers, scientists, managers, and other specialists working for BT Group, Siemens, BAE Systems, and others has confirmed having data from its members stolen following a June cyberattack, The Register reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteChecksumCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDigital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds