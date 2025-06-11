Infiltration of school systems enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, taxpayer ID numbers, passport numbers, banking and financial details, credit and debit card information, usernames and passwords, biometric details, and medical and health insurance information, as well as students' ID numbers and records, said Mastery in its breach notification letters. Acknowledgment of DragonForce's claims and additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Mastery, which only noted the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of stolen data while emphasizing efforts to bolster the security of its systems. Mastery's disclosure comes as U.S. educational institutions have been facing mounting ransomware intrusions, with Comparitech reporting the compromise of almost 2.9 million records from 79 ransomware attacks against schools and colleges across the country last year.
Over 30K hit by Mastery Schools breach
Mastery Schools, the leading charter school network in Philadephia, has disclosed that data from 37,031 individuals had been compromised in a ransomware attack last September, which the DragonForce ransomware gang claimed to have led to the theft of 171 GB of data, Infosecurity Magazine reports.
Infiltration of school systems enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, taxpayer ID numbers, passport numbers, banking and financial details, credit and debit card information, usernames and passwords, biometric details, and medical and health insurance information, as well as students' ID numbers and records, said Mastery in its breach notification letters. Acknowledgment of DragonForce's claims and additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Mastery, which only noted the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of stolen data while emphasizing efforts to bolster the security of its systems. Mastery's disclosure comes as U.S. educational institutions have been facing mounting ransomware intrusions, with Comparitech reporting the compromise of almost 2.9 million records from 79 ransomware attacks against schools and colleges across the country last year.
