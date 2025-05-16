Reporting times were even higher among education firms, which took 6.3 months before issuing breach notifications, according to a Comparitech study. Included among the educational entities that deferred breach announcements was Texas' Alvin Independent School District, which confirmed a June 2024 incident affecting almost 48,000 individuals only earlier this month, said Comparitech researchers, who noted that breach disclosures often come after stolen information has been leaked online. Such a report comes after numerous school districts across North America were reported to have been compromised as part of the widespread attack against online education software provider PowerSchool in December. PowerSchool has since been sued by more than 100 school districts over the incident.
Education slowest to report ransomware-related data breaches
Organizations in the education sector waited 4.8 months on average before disclosing data breaches stemming from ransomware attacks, making for the longest breach reporting times, compared with the healthcare, government, and business industries, reports K-12 Dive.
Reporting times were even higher among education firms, which took 6.3 months before issuing breach notifications, according to a Comparitech study. Included among the educational entities that deferred breach announcements was Texas' Alvin Independent School District, which confirmed a June 2024 incident affecting almost 48,000 individuals only earlier this month, said Comparitech researchers, who noted that breach disclosures often come after stolen information has been leaked online. Such a report comes after numerous school districts across North America were reported to have been compromised as part of the widespread attack against online education software provider PowerSchool in December. PowerSchool has since been sued by more than 100 school districts over the incident.
