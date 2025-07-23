Over 3.5M SABO customer records inadvertently leaked

Australian global fashion and design firm SABO had more than 3.5 million customers' sensitive data exposed by an unsecured database, Hackread reports.
Aside from containing individuals' names, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personally identifiable information, the misconfigured 292 GB database also included invoices, return documents, and packing slips for both commercial and retail customers since 2015, according to an investigation by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on vpnMentor. While additional details regarding the management of the database and the duration of its exposure remain uncertain, individuals have been warned about the heightened risk of cyberattacks and social engineering schemes that may arise from the data leak. Such a development should prompt not only the implementation of data encryption but also increased vigilance among individuals, who have been urged to verify suspicious emails before clicking links or downloading included attachments.
