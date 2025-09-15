Ransomware, Data Security, Privacy
Over 187K impacted by Fairmont Federal Credit Union breach
West Virginia-based Fairmont Federal Credit Union had information from more than 187,000 individuals compromised in a cyberattack discovered in January 2024, Cybernews reports. Unauthorized access to FFCU's systems between September and October 2023 has allowed threat actors to pilfer individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and addresses, according to the credit union's breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Attackers were also able to steal passport numbers, driver's license or state ID numbers, tax ID numbers, U.S. Alien registration numbers, financial account numbers, credit card and debit card numbers, security codes, and IRS PINs, as well as Medicare/Medicaid numbers, treatment details, prescription data, treatment cost information, health insurance policy numbers, and patient IDs. Other people also had their complete access credentials and digital signatures exfiltrated as a result of the intrusion. Additional details about the perpetrators of the intrusion were lacking but such an incident coincides with an attack by the dead Black Basta ransomware gang.
