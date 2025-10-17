Over 17.6M hit by Prosper data compromise

U.S. peer-to-peer lending marketplace Prosper had information from more than 17.6 million individuals stolen following a data breach in early September, according to BleepingComputer

Even though Prosper only specified the compromise of its customers' and loan applicants' Social Security numbers following the infiltration of its corporate databases, Have I Been Pwned detailed the theft of 17.6 million unique email addresses, along with names, birthdates, physical addresses, employment and credit statuses, income levels, IP addresses, and browser user agent information.

Prosper has yet to validate the report of Have I Been Pwned amid an ongoing probe, which the firm noted to be "still in its very early stages".

"The investigation to determine what data was affected and to whom it belongs remains ongoing. We will be offering free credit monitoring as appropriate after we determine what data was affected," said a Prosper spokesperson.