Over $167M to be paid by NSO Group to WhatsApp over spyware hack

TechCrunch reports that NSO Group has been ordered to pay WhatsApp more than $167 million after it had compromised over 1,400 users of the messaging app with spyware in 2019.
Such a jury ruling, which is set to be appealed by NSO Group, was hailed by WhatsApp to be "the first victory" against illegal spyware development and usage. "[T]he jury's decision to force NSO, a notorious foreign spyware merchant, to pay damages is a critical deterrent to this malicious industry against their illegal acts aimed at American companies and the privacy and security of the people we serve," said WhatsApp spokesperson Zade Alsawah. Meanwhile, Citizen Lab's John Scott-Railton also hailed the decision, which comes months after NSO Group was ruled to be liable for compromising the terms of service of WhatsApp. "[NSO Group] emerges from this trial severely damaged. Aside from the huge punitive damages, the bigger impact of this case has also been a huge blow to NSO’s efforts to hide their business activities," Scott-Railton added.
