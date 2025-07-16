Over 150 GB of Belk data purportedly stolen in DragonForce attack

Major U.S. department store chain Belk had 156 GB of data claimed to have been stolen by the DragonForce ransomware operation from its systems after it had reported experiencing a cyberattack in May, reports Security Affairs.
All of the pilfered information which had file names referencing customer and employee profiles, orders, and phone numbers, among others has been posted by the ransomware gang on its data leak site. Infiltration of Belk's systems from May 7 to 11 allowed the exfiltration of internal files, including documents containing names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details, said Belk in a filing with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office earlier this month. Multiple remediation and containment efforts have already been implemented by the retailer following the incident, which is still being investigated alongside third-party experts. Such a development comes after DragonForce's attack spree against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op.
