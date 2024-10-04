Over 100 Russian cyberespionage domains dismantled

Russian hacking group Callisto Group, also known as Star Blizzard, had 107 domains leveraged in cyberespionage operations dismantled by the U.S. Department of Justice and Microsoft, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Forty-one of the internet domains seized by the Justice Department have been used by Callisto Group in an ongoing spear-phishing attack campaign against various U.S.-based targets, including current and former employees of the Defense and State Departments, military contractors, and intelligence community members, according to U.S. prosecutors. On the other hand, Microsoft was able to disrupt 66 other domains utilized by the group, which it reported to have compromised over 30 organizations and civil society institutions from January 2023 to August 2024. "Disruptions like the one announced today strip our adversaries of the tools they rely on to target individuals, businesses, and governments all around the world. Our fight against this and other cyber-enabled threats to our national security are by no means over," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen.