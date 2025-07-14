Outage hits Pennsylvania’s 911 system

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has alerted state residents regarding intermittent outages affecting its 911 system on Friday, StateScoop reports.
Immediate resolution of the issue is being worked upon by the PEMA and technical experts, according to the agency, which urged residents to contact 911 only for "true emergencies" and not just to check the resumption of its services. A similar statement have been provided by Gov. Josh Shapiro. "We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible. In the meantime stay calm, follow the directions of PEMA and local authorities, and do not call 911 for any reason other than an emergency," Shapiro said in a social media post. While details regarding the outage's cause remain uncertain, emergency tech company Carbyne recently reported increasingly prevalent outages impacting the U.S.'s 911 system, with cyberattacks and outdated equipment behind outages experienced by almost 90% of emergency communication centers across the country over the past 12 months.
