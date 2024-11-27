Cyberattack at UK hospital prompts outpatient appointment cancellations

All outpatient appointments at North West England-based Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust have been called off following a "major" cyber incident that commenced on Monday, reports The Register.

Additional details regarding the incident remain under wraps but the Trust — which manages Wirral Women and Children's Hospital, Arrowe Park Hospital, and Clatterbridge Hospital — ensured the ongoing implementation of business continuity processes. "Our business continuity processes are in place, and our priority remains ensuring patient safety... We urge all members of the public to attend the Emergency Department only for genuine emergencies," said the Trust in an official statement. Such an incident comes only a month after numerous London hospitals had most of their operations restored following a Qilin ransomware attack against pathology services provider Synnovis in June. Scotland's NHS Dumfries and Galloway also had their systems compromised by the INC ransomware operation in an attack earlier this year, which resulted in extensive data exfiltration.