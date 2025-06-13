Other TDS services linked to VexTrio uncovered

Traffic distribution services Help TDS and Disposable TDS have been associated with attackers running the VexTrio Viper TDS, suggesting the expansion of the scam network, according to The Hacker News.
VexTrio Viper which has the adtech firms Adtrafico, Los Pollos, and Taco Loco under its wing facilitates intrusions compromising WordPress websites with malicious scripts, as observed in the DNS TXT record, Balada, DollyWay, and Sign1 campaigns, a report from Infoblox showed. Additional findings revealed Help TDS and Disposable TDS to be identical services that have been exclusively linked to VexTrio until November. Help TDS, which was noted to be strongly tied to Russia, was observed to have transitioned to the Monetizer platform, which exploits TDS technology for web traffic management. "VexTrio and the other affiliate advertising companies know who the malware actors are, or they at least have enough information to track them down," said the report.
