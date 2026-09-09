Orchid Security Inc. has enhanced its Identity Control Plane with new features designed to manage artificial intelligence agents, including identity drift detection and application-level kill switches. These tools aim to provide security teams with the ability to quickly revoke an agent's authority if its behavior deviates from approved parameters, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

The new capabilities address the challenge of AI agents inheriting access through existing vulnerabilities like hard-coded credentials and dormant accounts, allowing them to escalate privileges rapidly. Orchid's recent "The Identity Gap: 2026 Snapshot" report revealed that invisible identities outnumber visible ones, with two-thirds of nonhuman accounts provisioned within applications, beyond the reach of standard identity and access management tools. The updated platform now includes features that tag applications, identities, and access paths with an AI readiness status, identify risky accounts, and continuously monitor agent behavior for drift.

Response actions can range from adjusting permissions to revoking credentials or suspending workflows, with the application-level kill switch offering a more drastic termination of an agent's operational authority. Integrations with Palo Alto Networks' Idira and Splunk Enterprise Security are also available.