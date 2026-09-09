Geordie AI launches cost intelligence for enterprise AI spending

As reported by Silicon Angle, Geordie AI Ltd. has launched Cost Intelligence, a new capability designed to connect enterprise AI expenditures with the specific agents and workflows responsible for generating those costs. This launch expands the company's focus beyond agent risk management to include financial governance.

Traditionally, AI spending is tracked by consumption metrics like tokens used and models accessed, but these do not identify the specific agent behind the cost. Geordie's platform addresses this by providing granular visibility, allowing operations teams to trace AI expenses back to individual agents, tasks, and owners. The system measures spending agent by agent across cloud, code, and endpoints, offering a more comprehensive view than gateway-centric tools.

Key features include a unified spending view attributed to specific work, drill-down capabilities from organizational totals to individual agents, caching efficiency tracking, token-efficiency mapping, and anomaly detection for issues like infinite loops or inefficient model usage. This enhanced visibility aims to provide a foundation for understanding agentic ROI.